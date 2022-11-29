 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruno, Patricia Mary

November 24, 2022, age 62. Vis. Thurs., Dec. 1, Baue Cave Springs, 4-8 p.m. Service Fri., Dec. 2, St. Jude Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit baue.com

