Brzezinski, Sr., Edwin B.

Age 91. Passed away October 31, 2022. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Eleanor, son Ed Jr. (Stacy), daughters Ellen and Elaine, grandchildren Jeff and Kim (Ross) and great-granddaughter Renelle.

Ed served in the Korean War and graduated from Washington University School of Law. A retired Assistant U.S. Attorney, Ed was a proud Polish American who loved singing and travelling with Eleanor. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, November 3rd, 4-8 p.m. with services Friday, November 4th at 10 a.m. See kutisfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

