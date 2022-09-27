Buchek, Mary

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(nee O'Brien), Mary went home to heaven on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Barry, and her children and grandchildren who lit up her life, Jeff (Marissa Strathearn), Kevin (Christina), Tim (Lara), Beth (Rob Boedeker), Casmir, Slieve, Estelle, Charlie, Daniel, Harrison, and Liam. Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, October 1, 10:00 a.m., St. Cronan Church, 1202 S. Boyle Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Children and Family Services, 1340 Partridge Ave. St. Louis, MO 63130. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com

