Buddy Guy, Tom Hambridge Duo
 Courtesy of the artist

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $59-$79 • More info ticketmaster.com

The blues is alive and well, and no one knows that more than blues legend Buddy Guy, whose new album is titled “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” “I got children and grandchildren who didn’t know who I was, but nowadays we can play outdoor concerts and see kids ... coming to me and saying, ‘I didn’t know who you was, but I read what Eric Clapton said about you,’” Guy said. “I’m always trying to make an album that someone accidentally plays, where some kid hears it, picks up a guitar and helps keep the blues alive.” The Factory requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

