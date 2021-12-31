 Skip to main content
Build-A-Bear Workshop +360%
Build-A-Bear's shares more than quadrupled as the company reported record earnings for the first nine months of its fiscal year. CEO Sharon John said consumers were eager to spend their cash on cuddly bears after pandemic restrictions eased, and she said the company benefited from an ongoing digital transformation.

