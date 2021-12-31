Build-A-Bear Workshop +360%

-
Media Views: Retirement of Shannon, Gould were big St. Louis sports media stories of 2021
-
Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley
-
Parson says he believes prosecutor will bring charges in Post-Dispatch case
-
‘Barefoot in Florissant’: Feds detail 3-year-hunt for drug-dealing fugitive
-
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff’s deputy after two-state manhunt
Build-A-Bear's shares more than quadrupled as the company reported record earnings for the first nine months of its fiscal year. CEO Sharon John said consumers were eager to spend their cash on cuddly bears after pandemic restrictions eased, and she said the company benefited from an ongoing digital transformation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today