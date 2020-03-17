Build a fire, roast s'mores and tell stories
0 comments

Build a fire, roast s'mores and tell stories

  • 0
Campfire

Learn some techniques from any scouting group (Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts, Baden Powell Service Association) and learn how to build a proper campfire. Use this as a chance to clear the yard of kindling and fuel. Roast s’mores or dinner over the fire (try foil packs, Dutch oven cooking, or food on a stick) and teach one another camp songs or tell camp stories If you’re up for an adventure, pitch a tent in the yard.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports