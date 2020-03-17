You are the owner of this article.
Build an indoor playground or obstacle course
The girls are Cub Scouting

Faylinn Amos, 6, takes her turn on an obstacle course with fellow Tiger den members Patrick Wallace, Koan de Rozario and Anthony Torquati during a meeting of Pack 430 at Fox Elementary in Arnold in 2018.

If you have a short piece of board and a length of stronger rope, fashion a rope swing in your basement. Drill a hole in a ceiling beam and tie the rope through it. Look online for indoor playground equipment options: a small indoor trampoline will help burn off energy, as well as indoor trapeze bars, swings, and ladders that can clamp into doorways. Build an indoor obstacle course for kids with chairs, beanbags and buckets, couch cushions, and a jump rope, and challenge one another.

