Build an indoor playground or obstacle course

If you have a short piece of board and a length of stronger rope, fashion a rope swing in your basement. Drill a hole in a ceiling beam and tie the rope through it. Look online for indoor playground equipment options: a small indoor trampoline will help burn off energy, as well as indoor trapeze bars, swings, and ladders that can clamp into doorways. Build an indoor obstacle course for kids with chairs, beanbags and buckets, couch cushions, and a jump rope, and challenge one another.

Valerie Schremp Hahn Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Valerie Schremp Hahn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today