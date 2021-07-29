More info • bullshoals.com

A classic lake trip is pivotal for Midwesterners, but Lake of the Ozarks? No thanks — it’s overdeveloped and overrun. Just a few more hours south is Bull Shoals Lake, located on the border of Missouri and Arkansas. Quiet and rural, it’s the place to take a break.

Bull Shoals Lake and its shores have been protected by the Army Corps of Engineers since the 1950s, leaving the natural scenery and cliffs mostly undeveloped. It’s a tad out of the way — follow winding roads to mostly cabins and small lodges to stay near, but not on, the lake. Camping, however, is also readily available along the shoreline, including sites managed by the army.

The lake is perfect for swimming (with a life jacket when further from the shore) and is famous for its sport fishing. Readily available boat rentals, for exploring the huge lake and the nearby White River, are my favorite way to lay in the sun and cool off in the water.

Small resorts like the Driftwood Resort or the Edgewater Resort and Lodge are quieter places to stay near the water. I love to turn in my phone and laptop for a book, some sun, swimming and a hopefully spotty connection.

— Molly Farrar

