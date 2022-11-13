Buneta, Paul J. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Beloved husband of Claire Buneta (Amend); dear father of Nancy (Dave) Naglich, Joan (Greg Funderburk) McClard, Robert (Francine) Buneta, Joseph (Cecilia) Buneta and John Buneta. Dear grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 11. Loving brother of the late Matt Buneta Jr. and son of the late Matt and Helen Buneta. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, November 21, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Laclede Groves and Solace Hospice. Donations to the charity of your choice appreciated.