Yield: 4 servings

For the cilantro pesto

8 ounces fresh cilantro, stems and leaves (2 to 3 bunches)

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup blanched almonds

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

For the cranberry relish

2 cloves fresh garlic, peeled and finely minced

1 tablespoon canola oil

8 ounces dried cranberries (approximately 1 1/2 cups)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup red wine

3/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 (14-ounce) can jellied cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon white pepper

For the roasted fennel

2 fennel bulbs

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 to 3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Fennel frond for garnish

To make 1 appetizer plate

2 to 3 tablespoons cranberry relish

1 to 2 tablespoons cilantro pesto

8 ounces burrata, in balls

1/4 cup (or to taste) roasted fennel

Fennel frond for garnish

Notes: The day before you plan to make the appetizer, make the cilantro pesto to allow the flavors to blend. You may also make the cranberry relish ahead of time and hold both in the refrigerator. There will be leftover relish and pesto.

1. Roughly chop the cilantro bunches, stems and leaves, and place in the food processor or blender. Add the almonds and puree until the two form a paste.

2. Slowly drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil. The pesto consistency will form once all the oil has been drizzled in.

3. Add salt, pepper and fresh lime juice. Set aside in a container. You can store unused pesto in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

4. To make the cranberry relish, peel and finely mince garlic cloves.

5. Place the oil in a small sauce pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the garlic and sweat until it becomes translucent. Reduce heat if needed so as not to brown the garlic.

6. Add the dried cranberries and stir slowly to incorporate them with the garlic.

7. Add the sugar and stir it into the dried fruit, maintaining a medium-low heat. The mixture will start to get sticky. After about 2 minutes the sugar will start to caramelize.

8. Add red wine and red wine vinegar and stir to blend.

9. Add cranberry sauce, nutmeg, vanilla and white pepper to the pot and stir. Cook the mixture over low heat, stirring every few minutes, reducing the liquid until it reaches the consistency of a jam. This will take about 45 minutes to an hour. Stir every few minutes and pay careful attention so it doesn’t burn. Remove from heat and set aside when it reaches consistency.

10. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

11. To make the roasted fennel, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

12. Remove the long stalks, called prawns, at the base of the bulb. You can save the prawns for soup stocks. The fine fronds will be used in a garnish.

13. Cut the fennel bulb into quarters. There is a core at the center of each that is solidly white. Trim away the core with a sharp knife.

14. Julienne each quarter and place in a mixing bowl. Add salt, pepper and olive oil and toss to coat the pieces.

15. Place on a lightly oiled baking sheet. (You can use lightly oiled parchment paper to cover the baking sheet if desired.)

16. Roast for 30 to 45 minutes, checking the pan at 20 minutes and turning the fennel with a spatula.

17. The fennel should be light golden brown when it is finished.

18. To plate the finished dish for an appetizer for 4: Swirl 2 to 3 tablespoons of cranberry jam on a 7- or 8-inch plate. Make 3 dollops of cilantro pesto, each about a tablespoon, in a triangle on the plate. Cut through the soft skin of each burrata balls on the equator and place on the plate cut side up so guests can easily access the creamy center. Top with a handful of roasted fennel. Garnish with fennel fronds. Serve with toasted breads or crackers.