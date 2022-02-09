burrow add

Uzomah might play

Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally.

His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice.

Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals, taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only nine snaps in the AFC championship game before hurting s knee. He caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns in the best season of his career, and he has 13 catches for 135 yards this postseason.

“Again, optimistic with where he’s at,” Taylor said. “Team has handled it really well. We try to keep our scheduling as consistent as possible. And you know, so we’re midway through our first day here, and our guys have handled it really well.”

Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee seems less likely to play because of a sprained knee he suffered in Los Angeles' victory over San Francisco in the NFC title contest.

$7,500 tickets

Tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl are the most expensive on record — $7,542 on average, according to ticket reseller TickPick.

Even so, prices are down from an average of $8,257 per ticket on Feb. 4, the company said. The cost dropped after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Rams in the NFC title game, on Jan. 30. That meant San Francisco fans no longer saw the need to drive down to attend the game.

The cheapest seats were just under $4,500 on Wednesday, the lowest since the day the matchup was set.

Sunday's Super Bowl could be one of the hottest ever played, as an extended stretch of abnormally warm weather moves over Southern California.

High temperatures late this week and weekend, normally in the 60s at this time of year, will be some 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

Thursday's forecast high in Los Angeles would break the Feb. 10 record of 88, set in 2016. The forecast for Sunday calls for the temperature to be in the low 80s at kickoff time.