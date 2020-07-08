Business digest

Judge questions Roundup settlement: Bayer shares fell 5% Tuesday after a federal judge questioned part of the German company’s proposed settlement of lawsuits alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.
Bayer’s offer to pay as much as $10.9 billion includes $1.25 billion to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation. That part of the settlement requires court approval.
But, in a filing issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said he was “skeptical of the propriety and fairness of the proposed settlement,” which calls for the creation of an independent panel of scientific experts to assess whether glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup — caused cancer.
“In an area where the science may be evolving, how could it be appropriate to lock in a decision from a panel of scientists for all future cases?” Chhabria wrote.
Bayer said in a statement it is prepared to address Chhabria’s concerns at a hearing on July 24.
CoreLogic rejects takeover bid: CoreLogic Inc. said on Tuesday that its board had unanimously rejected a $7 billion takeover bid from investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc. and Senator Investment Group LP.
The real estate data analytics firm said the unsolicited proposal “significantly” undervalued the company and raised potential regulatory concerns.
The investment firms, which jointly hold an economic interest of roughly 15% in CoreLogic, offered to acquire the company for $65 per share in late June.
Uber expands delivery offerings: Uber Technologies Inc. on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.
Customers in Montreal, Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other Latin American cities will be able to order groceries from local stores and chains through the Uber Eats app.
A launch in U.S. cities is expected later in July, beginning with regional merchants in Miami and Dallas, an Uber spokeswoman said.
Uber on Monday said it would acquire rival Postmates for $2.65 billion.
Lessor cancels more 737 Max orders: Aircraft lessor Avolon on Tuesday announced the cancellation of an additional 27 Boeing 737 Max planes after canceling 75 of the jets in April.
It also canceled one Airbus A330neo widebody jet, the fifth it has canceled since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, and deferred the delivery of three A320neo aircraft until 2022.
The Dublin-based lessor said it has reduced it near-term commitments by over 140 aircraft since the start of the year as it grapples with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Max has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months.
Solar installer Sunrun to buy Vivint Solar: Sunrun Inc. is buying Vivint Solar for about $1.46 billion in an all-stock deal, as the top U.S. residential solar installers look to solidify their market position.
The deal, announced Monday, will also help Sunrun compete better with Tesla Inc.’s SolarCity in a residential solar market, which, according to the companies, has reached only 3% penetration in the United States.
The deal, unanimously approved by the companies’ boards, is valued at $3.2 billion including debt.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. owns a majority stake in Vivint Solar.
Southwest no longer will take cash: Put away those Franklins, Grants and Jacksons because Southwest Airlines is no longer accepting cash to buy tickets at airports in the U.S.
It’s part of the Dallas-based airline’s effort to cut back on handling paper currency that goes back more than a decade. As of July 1, Southwest stopped accepting cash payments at ticket counters to book flights or to pay for upgrades and extra luggage.
As for personal checks, Southwest doesn’t take those either.
From news services
