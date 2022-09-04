Carp-e diet: Researchers tout use of invasive carp as food for farmed fish. Even picky ones.

In the hunt to do something — anything! — with invasive carp, an exciting new option may emerge from ongoing research: turning them into fish food. A team from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, for example, says specialized fishmeal made with carp could play a far bigger role on fish farms, in the fast-growing aquaculture industry.

That’s even true, they say, for in-demand species like yellow perch that are notoriously picky eaters and hard to raise.

The researchers say their recent experiences raising perch with carp-based feed could serve multiple benefits and help spark development of different industries. For instance, if more widely adopted, their findings on feed strategies could help establish commercial aquaculture for desirable but tough-to-raise fish like perch and maybe walleye.

“Everyone likes perch,” said Karolina Kwasek, an assistant professor of aquaculture at SIUC, who helped lead the research. “I’ve never met someone who doesn’t consider perch or walleye to be tasty fish.”

And as an added bonus, the ongoing work suggests carp could be a highly useful staple protein to feed those fish, and many others. In time, if it catches on as a feed of choice in aquaculture, it could create market incentives to catch the invasive fish commercially, and possibly control their runaway populations.

Raising perch indoors is full of complications, particularly when they’re young — holding them back from the world of producing fish through aquaculture, Kwasek explains.

“The smaller the larvae is, the more difficult it is to keep alive in controlled settings,” she said.

But Kwasek and her collaborators set out to find a high-quality, digestible protein source suitable for the young fish. They stumbled upon a carp-based recipe that has been a hit with the perch.

They got the idea after earlier studies showed fishmeal made with carp was as effective as other marine varieties, when fed to largemouth bass. But using the same carp protein for larval perch first requires special treatment.

For instance, the team at SIUC added in other ingredients, like enzymes, that essentially help pre-digest the protein — mimicking what the larvae would naturally eat, right down to the temperature and pH at which it’s fed to them, in pelleted form.

“We cannot expect them to break down complex nutrients,” Kwasek said. “It’s almost like we were digesting it in vitro for the species.”

It’s certainly not the first time that an invasive species has been put on the menu, or woven into the human food chain.

Starting more than a decade ago, Illinois carp have been converted into fish sticks, for instance.

Meanwhile, Purina PetCare has dabbled with carp as an unconventional protein variety in its pet food. And it’s not just part of a playbook reserved for invasive fish. Nutria, a semi-aquatic rodent native to South America, have also been made into high-end pet food by a company in Louisiana, where the orange-toothed animals are a widespread problem.

But the frontier of aquaculture could be an especially enticing target for all that fish-based protein. That’s because it’s the fastest-growing industry focused on livestock and animal production, Kwasek says. She sees the invasive carp as a “sustainable” source of protein that can be matched with surging demand for feed from the industry and its emerging subsets for different fish types.

Kwasek hopes that the new approach to raising perch can have broad — and potentially transformative — applications.

On one hand, she says it could help new types of aquaculture take hold. While the team’s latest work focused on perch, walleye are up next in similar trials that will be spearheaded by research partners in Wisconsin, starting next year.

Kwasek said that, thus far, “the difficulty of raising them has been the main impediment” for both types of fish. (Besides the allure of raising perch and walleye as a food source, they are also popular candidates for stocking waterways.)

But there's also vast potential, Kwasek says, for carp to make inroads as an increased source of human food — something she hopes her team's research can help change. She said it's very nutritious and points out that it is already popular in Asia, but is not appreciated nearly as much as a dietary option in the U.S. (In fact, the SIUC research team refers to the carp as "copi" – a term that technically refers to four different carp species, and that Illinois has adopted in recent months, as part of a rebranding campaign to promote greater use of the fish.)

“It’s just a matter of perception,” she said. “I hope this will influence how the public sees it and maybe we’ll start incorporating it into our kitchens.”