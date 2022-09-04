 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carp-e diet: Researchers tout use of invasive carp as food for farmed fish. Even picky ones.

  • 0
20180803 RM REDN-24472779

Asian Carp launch into the air during an annual Redneck Fishin Tournament in August 2018, in Bath, Illinois. "I've hated carp as long as I can remember," said Emil Gustafsson who traveled from Gothenburg, Sweden, for the event. The tournament removes thousands Asian Carp from the Illinois River, while raising money for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

 Post-Dispatch photo

In the hunt to do something — anything! — with invasive carp, an exciting new option may emerge from ongoing research: turning them into fish food. A team from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, for example, says specialized fishmeal made with carp could play a far bigger role on fish farms, in the fast-growing aquaculture industry.

That’s even true, they say, for in-demand species like yellow perch that are notoriously picky eaters and hard to raise.

The researchers say their recent experiences raising perch with carp-based feed could serve multiple benefits and help spark development of different industries. For instance, if more widely adopted, their findings on feed strategies could help establish commercial aquaculture for desirable but tough-to-raise fish like perch and maybe walleye.

“Everyone likes perch,” said Karolina Kwasek, an assistant professor of aquaculture at SIUC, who helped lead the research. “I’ve never met someone who doesn’t consider perch or walleye to be tasty fish.”

People are also reading…

Karoline Kwasek Fisheries Research

Karoline Kwasek, Fisheries Research Center for Fisheries Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers are trying to find better ways to hatch and successfully raise yellow perch while creating a new feed that uses the invasive copi as a protein source. From left are Michal Wojno, assistant scientist with the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences; Giovanni Molinari, graduate student; Karolina Kwasek, assistant professor in the School of Biological Sciences; and Peter Boessen, graduate student.

And as an added bonus, the ongoing work suggests carp could be a highly useful staple protein to feed those fish, and many others. In time, if it catches on as a feed of choice in aquaculture, it could create market incentives to catch the invasive fish commercially, and possibly control their runaway populations.

Raising perch indoors is full of complications, particularly when they’re young — holding them back from the world of producing fish through aquaculture, Kwasek explains.

“The smaller the larvae is, the more difficult it is to keep alive in controlled settings,” she said.

Yellow Perch In SIU Carbondale Research

Assistant scientist Michal Wojno and graduate student Peter Boessen display some of the yellow perch fingerlings in one of the hatcheries at McLafferty Annex on the SIU Carbondale campus, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

But Kwasek and her collaborators set out to find a high-quality, digestible protein source suitable for the young fish. They stumbled upon a carp-based recipe that has been a hit with the perch.

They got the idea after earlier studies showed fishmeal made with carp was as effective as other marine varieties, when fed to largemouth bass. But using the same carp protein for larval perch first requires special treatment.

For instance, the team at SIUC added in other ingredients, like enzymes, that essentially help pre-digest the protein — mimicking what the larvae would naturally eat, right down to the temperature and pH at which it’s fed to them, in pelleted form.

“We cannot expect them to break down complex nutrients,” Kwasek said. “It’s almost like we were digesting it in vitro for the species.”

It’s certainly not the first time that an invasive species has been put on the menu, or woven into the human food chain.

Starting more than a decade ago, Illinois carp have been converted into fish sticks, for instance.

Meanwhile, Purina PetCare has dabbled with carp as an unconventional protein variety in its pet food. And it’s not just part of a playbook reserved for invasive fish. Nutria, a semi-aquatic rodent native to South America, have also been made into high-end pet food by a company in Louisiana, where the orange-toothed animals are a widespread problem.

But the frontier of aquaculture could be an especially enticing target for all that fish-based protein. That’s because it’s the fastest-growing industry focused on livestock and animal production, Kwasek says. She sees the invasive carp as a “sustainable” source of protein that can be matched with surging demand for feed from the industry and its emerging subsets for different fish types.

Asian Carp Roundup continues at Creve Coeur Lake

Asian carp are dropped into a dumpster on the bank of Creve Coeur Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. The Missouri Dept. of Conservation is joining with the U.S. Geological Survey, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and St. Louis County Parks Dept. to remove the invasive Asian carp from Creve Coeur Lake. The project has been two years in the making and uses the coorinated efforts of these agencies and their resources to remove the fish. Their efforts have been slowed by freezing temperatures and ice on the lake. They estimate the lake has between 40,000 and 70,000 carp. They hope to have them removed in the next ten days. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Kwasek hopes that the new approach to raising perch can have broad — and potentially transformative — applications.

On one hand, she says it could help new types of aquaculture take hold. While the team’s latest work focused on perch, walleye are up next in similar trials that will be spearheaded by research partners in Wisconsin, starting next year.

Kwasek said that, thus far, “the difficulty of raising them has been the main impediment” for both types of fish. (Besides the allure of raising perch and walleye as a food source, they are also popular candidates for stocking waterways.)

But there’s also vast potential, Kwasek says, for carp to make inroads as an increased source of human food — something she hopes her team’s research can help change. She said it’s very nutritious and points out that it is already popular in Asia, but is not appreciated nearly as much as a dietary option in the U.S. (In fact, the SIUC research team refers to the carp as “copi” – a term that technically refers to four different carp species, and that Illinois has adopted in recent months, as part of {a class=”c-link” tabindex=”-1” href=”https://apnews.com/article/chicago-lakes-michigan-illinois-ce92a5c9e97ab7c4c55e42b43876935d” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-stringify-link=”https://apnews.com/article/chicago-lakes-michigan-illinois-ce92a5c9e97ab7c4c55e42b43876935d” data-sk=”tooltip_parent” data-remove-tab-index=”true”}a rebranding campaign{/a} to promote greater use of the fish.)

“It’s just a matter of perception,” she said. “I hope this will influence how the public sees it and maybe we’ll start incorporating it into our kitchens.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bottom Line: Rising rates will slow, but not derail, the housing industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News