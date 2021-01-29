Charter ordered to pay $39 million in class-action lawsuit over underpaid business tax

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Charter Communications Inc. must pay 118 Missouri municipalities and St. Louis County a total of $39 million for underpaying business taxes since 2005, a St. Louis County circuit judge has ruled.

The judgment issued Wednesday by Senior Circuit Judge Michael Jamison found Charter excluded some taxable revenue from surcharges between 2005 and 2020. The case went to trial before a judge in August 2019.

Among the findings, the court held that Charter's voice-over-internet protocol service establishes it as a telephone company and thus eligible to pay certain license taxes.

A spokesperson for Charter declined comment.

The lawsuit was filed in 2010 and later gained class-action status.

The judgment says that after attorneys' fees and expenses, St. Louis County is owed $4.1 million in back taxes. Other top payouts include $1.6 million to St. Louis, $1.7 million to the city of St. Charles, $1.2 million to Chesterfield and $2.1 million to O'Fallon, Missouri.

The city of Winchester, the original plaintiff in the lawsuit, is to receive about $17,500 after fees and expenses.

About $10 million of the total judgment goes to the plaintiffs' attorney and legal fees.