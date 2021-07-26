City board delays vote on plan to demolish historic site for new apartments

ST. LOUIS — A city preservation board has delayed a decision on endorsing a plan to demolish the Optimist International site in the Central West End for 150 new apartments.
The St. Louis Preservation Board voted to postpone a decision until its next meeting on whether to give preliminary approval to developer Lux Living's plan to demolish the historic site on Lindell Boulevard.
The decision to delay action came after two motions — one to deny a demolition permit and one to allow it — both failed in a 4-4 tie.
The Cultural Resources Office, which staffs the preservation board, recommended the board deny Lux's proposal, citing the historic significance of the site to the midcentury modern architectural movement. Instead, the Cultural Resources Office urged Lux Living to consider reusing part of the site in order to move forward with its project.
Vic Alston of Lux Living said during the meeting his company would not pursue the project if he had to reuse part of the site. Alston said he would need significant government subsidy to do so, and that his current proposal would require no city incentives. Lux Living wants to build a 7.5-story development on the site at 4490 and 4494 Lindell Boulevard. Alston said he has an option to buy the property from the nonprofit Optimist International, which owns the property.
"I almost view it as a poison pill. You would certainly not be able to build it without a significant amount of subsidy," Alston said.
It's not clear whether any developer could receive city incentives for that site. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones campaigned on a promise that she would de-emphasize tax breaks in the city’s central corridor to direct more incentives to less well-off neighborhoods on the north and south sides.
The Optimist site includes two buildings — the pavilion built in 1961 and a second building that dates to 1978. The Cultural Resources Office, the city's preservation agency, said both buildings are historically important — but the pavilion was identified as "high merit" and as one of the 25 most significant examples of midcentury modern architecture in St. Louis in a 2013 survey done by the Cultural Resources Office. The Preservation Board has a say in the project because the property is located in a historic district.
The property was built for the Optimists, a St. Louis-based nonprofit service organization. At its peak years ago, 60 staff members worked at the site, where they catered to 175,000 members worldwide. Today, executive director Benny Ellerbe said, the Optimists employ 20 staff members and have 50,000 members and don't need such a big footprint anymore.
Worse, Ellerbe said, the nonprofit doesn't use the bottom floor because it is prone to flooding. The nonprofit also pays about $20,000 a year just to maintain the elevator.
"We are not in a position to do maintenance for a 60-year-old building," Ellerbe told the Post-Dispatch in a phone call before the meeting.
He said calls for the property to remain intact don't recognize the financial burden his nonprofit faces.
"They're putting their opinion in the pot but not their money," Ellerbe said.
But a Cultural Resources Office report to the board said Lux Living did not submit information about the site's condition nor did the CRO receive any information about the owner's economic hardship.
Alderman Tina Pihl, whose ward includes the Optimist site, said she is against demolishing the pavilion. She said another nonprofit approached her with interest to buy the property and keep the pavilion.
"If we demolish history, we forget history," Pihl said.
Several architectural preservationists spoke up against Lux Living's plans during the meeting. Andrew Weil, executive director of Landmarks Association, said demolishing the building would set a precedent for tearing down other "high-merit buildings" in the city.
"Why do we engage in these planning processes if we're not going to adhere to the recommendations that they provide?" Weil said.
Optimist International has courted interest from at least seven other developers, including three hotel groups. None of them moved forward with plans, Ellerbe said.
In 2014, Clayton-based Covington Realty Partners sought to demolish the property for a 14-story high-rise building. But Covington killed the deal when it was denied tax abatement. The city said at the time that it wouldn't approve incentives to tear it down.
The Koman Group, now known as KDG, looked into renovating the property but walked away after it couldn't make it a financially feasible project, Ellerbe said. He's heard from professionals that the property would need a multimillion-dollar gut renovation.