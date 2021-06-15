Forecaster sees return to pre-pandemic employment level by mid-2022
SUMMER JOBS: With employers complaining about a worker shortage, any teenager who wants a job this summer should be able to find one. David Ni…
Access Point combines academic work and apprenticeships for young women and people of color
SpatialGIS founder sees opportunity here to build his firm and help build a more diverse industry
After underperforming badly for 10 years, oil giant's management apparently underestimated the level of shareholder discontent
Impetus Agriculture, a 4-year-old St. Louis startup developing biological methods for insect control, has raised $1 million in seed funding.
TOO MUCH SUBSIDY? Mayor Tishaura Jones is leading a rethinking of the way St. Louis subsidizes development. Jim Gallagher and David Nicklaus s…
Shares jumped 40% one day, fell 70% the next as the company priced a large stock offering. Regulators, are you paying attention?
Metro jobless rate peaked at 13.4% in April 2020
8 St. Louis companies are ranked, the same number as last year
Funds are being marketed to conservative, 'anti-woke' investors
Youth employment is already above 2019 levels, and an expert says the job market is 'very robust'
PRICE SURGE: Jim Gallagher and David Nicklaus are old enough to remember double-digit inflation in the 1970s. They say the current spike in co…
GiftAMeal and Provider Pool get $100,000 each to pursue expansion
Columbia University is paying $13 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton over excessive retire…
Offering raises $300 million, down from earlier goal of $400 million
Adjusted for inflation, prices are now back to 2007 level
GiftAMeal and Provider Pool must match awards with outside capital
WarnerMedia cost $85 billion three years ago, and now it's being sold for $43 billion
BENEFIT CUTOFF: Missouri is ending the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployment benefits on June 12, but David Nicklaus and Jim Gallaghe…
Latest Local Offers
At April's pace, full jobs recovery would take four years
Fed's study could lead to a blockchain-like system, but many design questions need to be answered
Ortega, a business consultant, succeeds Helbig at technology group
Chicago-based firm, just acquired by NielsenIQ, found investors and key advice in St. Louis
Adalo, a St. Louis company that enables non-coders to build software apps, announced Monday that it has raised $8 million from investors led b…
Nicklaus: St. Louis-area manufacturers call on Biden to end Trump metal tariffs. ‘Our whole industry is stuck’
Firms say steel and aluminum are hard to obtain and prices are rising rapidly
Big price increases aren't a surprise given the amount of stimulus poured into the economy