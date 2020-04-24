3 St. Louis startups win global impact awards from Washington U.

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Washington University recognized three St. Louis startups Thursday for their efforts to make the world a better place.

The global impact awards, hosted by the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, were announced over a Zoom videoconference.

GiftAMeal and 3DuxDesign shared first place and won $20,000 apiece. GiftAMeal is a mobile app that donates a meal to a food pantry every time a user posts a photo from a participating restaurant. 3DuxDesign is an architectural modeling and learning platform that encourages children to design and build solutions to real-world global problems.

Third place and $10,000 went to Wabbani, a home decor company. It sources products from developing countries that are designed to work with Ikea furniture.

The full name of the prize, which launched in 2013, is the Suren G. Dutia & Jas K. Grewal Global Impact Award.

