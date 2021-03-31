 Skip to main content
Accelerator for Black and Latino entrepreneurs selects 10 firms
Estie Cruz-Curoe

Estie Cruz-Curoe, founder of Del Carmen Foods.

 Del Carmen Foods

WEPOWER, a group focusing on economic inclusion and wealth-building, has selected 10 Black and Latino entrepreneurs from the St. Louis area for its Elevate/Elevar accelerator program.

The accelerator is a six-month business development program that includes a $5,000 grant. The group says last year's initial group of Elevate/Elevar companies raised $400,000 in seed capital and saw their sales more than triple during the program.

More than 100 entrepreneurs applied for this year's accelerator. The 10 winners were chosen by a community vote from among 21 finalists.

The winners are:

