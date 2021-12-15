Ad-tech firm Advocado raises $10 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Advocado, a marketing software firm based in downtown St. Louis, said Wednesday that it raised $10 million to speed up development of its ad-tracking technology.

The capital includes $7.5 million from Crescent Cove Advisors, a San Francisco investment firm.

Advocado's software platform lets advertisers coordinate campaigns and track the effectiveness of their ads, both online and offline. The fundraising announcement comes two weeks after Advocado acquired Kantar BVS, another ad-verification business.

Advocado was founded in 2017 by Brian Handrigan and Jeff Linihan. In June, it said it planned to add 100 employees over the next three years to its St. Louis staff of 19. It received Missouri Works tax credits to support the planned expansion.

