 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ad-tech firm Advocado raises $10 million
0 comments

Ad-tech firm Advocado raises $10 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Handrigan and Jeff Linihan of Advocado

Brian Handrigan, left, and Jeff Linihan are co-founders of St. Louis software firm Advocado.

Advocado, a marketing software firm based in downtown St. Louis, said Wednesday that it raised $10 million to speed up development of its ad-tracking technology.

The capital includes $7.5 million from Crescent Cove Advisors, a San Francisco investment firm.

Advocado's software platform lets advertisers coordinate campaigns and track the effectiveness of their ads, both online and offline. The fundraising announcement comes two weeks after Advocado acquired Kantar BVS, another ad-verification business.

Advocado was founded in 2017 by Brian Handrigan and Jeff Linihan. In June, it said it planned to add 100 employees over the next three years to its St. Louis staff of 19. It received Missouri Works tax credits to support the planned expansion.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Community groups want to derail Jefferson Bank deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News