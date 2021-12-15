Ad-tech firm Advocado raises $10 million

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Advocado, a marketing software firm based in downtown St. Louis, said Wednesday that it raised $10 million to speed up development of its ad-tracking technology.
-
The capital includes $7.5 million from Crescent Cove Advisors, a San Francisco investment firm.
Advocado's software platform lets advertisers coordinate campaigns and track the effectiveness of their ads, both online and offline. The fundraising announcement comes two weeks after Advocado acquired Kantar BVS, another ad-verification business.
Advocado was founded in 2017 by Brian Handrigan and Jeff Linihan. In June, it said it planned to add 100 employees over the next three years to its St. Louis staff of 19. It received Missouri Works tax credits to support the planned expansion.
