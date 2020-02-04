Adarza raises $25 million, moves toward commercialization

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Biotech company Adarza Biosystems has raised $25 million to support commercialization of its research technology.
Lead investors in Adarza's series D venture capital round are 3x5 Partners, based in Portland, Oregon, and Lightchain Capital, the family office of Scottrade founder Rodger Riney.
Adarza, based in Maryland Heights, makes diagnostic systems for researchers and drug companies. It plans to launch its testing platform commercially in June.
The platform, called Ziva, consists of a benchtop instrument and silicon-based diagnostic assays. Its technology can assess hundreds of protein biomarkers from a single blood or tissue sample.
St. Louis cancer-treatment startup Wugen has been among early customers using the Ziva system.
Adarza, founded in upstate New York, moved to the St. Louis area in 2013 after a small investment by BioGenerator. It has now raised a total of $54 million, including investments from RiverVest Venture Partners, Cultivation Capital and Lewis & Clark Ventures.
