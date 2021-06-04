Ag startup Impetus raises $1 million to work on insect control

Impetus Agriculture, a 4-year-old St. Louis startup developing biological methods for insect control, has raised $1 million in seed funding.
The funding was led by BioGenerator, the investment arm of industry group BioSTL, and venture capital group Yield Lab. Other investors include the St. Louis Arch Angels, the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp., Centennial Investors of Columbia, Missouri, and a University of Missouri angel fund.
Some of the money will be used to acquire intellectual property from KWS, a German seed company that is Impetus' majority investor. Impetus also has hired Brian McNulty, a former Bayer executive, as its chief technology officer. Martha Schlicher, a BioGenerator executive in residence, is Impetus' chief executive.
