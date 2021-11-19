Ag startup Plastomics raises $7.1 million

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Plastomics, a Creve Coeur startup that wants to improve crops using a cell called the chloroplast, has raised $7.1 million to advance its work on soybeans and corn.
-
Nicklaus: GE split marks end of a conglomerate era
-
Nicklaus: BioSTL effort seeks to close the urban-rural health divide
-
Nicklaus: So far, Trump's media company is all hype and no substance
-
Nicklaus: Meta may be the future, but Facebook can't run from its past
-
Nicklaus: Jefferson Bank finds itself in another fight, this time over buyer's lending practices
The Series A venture capital round was led by Lewis & Clark Agrifood, a fund based in Clayton. Several St. Louis area firms that were previous investors in Plastomics also participated: iSelect, Yield Lab, BioGenerator and the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp.
Plastomics' technology introduces desirable traits to a plant through chloroplasts, which are the cells where photosynthesis happens. The company said the funding would let it take its soybean work from the laboratory to the field and complete its proof-of-concept research in corn.
Steve Welker, an operating partner at Lewis & Clark Agrifood, will join Plastomics' board along with John Peryam of Fulcrum Global Capital, based in Kansas City. In a statement, Welker called Plastomics' technology "a game changing solution that pushes the boundaries of what is possible."
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.