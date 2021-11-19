 Skip to main content
Ag startup Plastomics raises $7.1 million
Plastomics, a Creve Coeur startup that wants to improve crops using a cell called the chloroplast, has raised $7.1 million to advance its work on soybeans and corn.

The Series A venture capital round was led by Lewis & Clark Agrifood, a fund based in Clayton. Several St. Louis area firms that were previous investors in Plastomics also participated: iSelect, Yield Lab, BioGenerator and the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp.

Plastomics' technology introduces desirable traits to a plant through chloroplasts, which are the cells where photosynthesis happens. The company said the funding would let it take its soybean work from the laboratory to the field and complete its proof-of-concept research in corn.

Steve Welker, an operating partner at Lewis & Clark Agrifood, will join Plastomics' board along with John Peryam of Fulcrum Global Capital, based in Kansas City. In a statement, Welker called Plastomics' technology "a game changing solution that pushes the boundaries of what is possible."

