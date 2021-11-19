Ag startup Plastomics raises $7.1 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Plastomics, a Creve Coeur startup that wants to improve crops using a cell called the chloroplast, has raised $7.1 million to advance its work on soybeans and corn.

The Series A venture capital round was led by Lewis & Clark Agrifood, a fund based in Clayton. Several St. Louis area firms that were previous investors in Plastomics also participated: iSelect, Yield Lab, BioGenerator and the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp.

Plastomics' technology introduces desirable traits to a plant through chloroplasts, which are the cells where photosynthesis happens. The company said the funding would let it take its soybean work from the laboratory to the field and complete its proof-of-concept research in corn.

Steve Welker, an operating partner at Lewis & Clark Agrifood, will join Plastomics' board along with John Peryam of Fulcrum Global Capital, based in Kansas City. In a statement, Welker called Plastomics' technology "a game changing solution that pushes the boundaries of what is possible."

