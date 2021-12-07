'Aging in place' software firm acquires services company

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
TCare, a St. Louis startup with software designed to help family caregivers, has acquired a New York company called Ruby Home Services.
-
Ruby, created by New York venture firm 25madison, provides software and services to help people age safely at home. Ali Ahmadi, TCare's chief executive, said he was impressed with Ruby's software for assessing a home's safety.
"Family caregivers have tremendous challenges in navigating day-to-day needs of their loved ones," Ahmadi said in a statement. "Not having confidence in the safety of their home should not be one of them."
TCare's software uses predictive analytics to prevent caregiver burnout and refers caregivers to community resources. TCare won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2019 and raised $3 million in capital last year.
