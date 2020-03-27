Ameren CEO earns $9.7 million, including above-target bonus

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ameren Chief Executive Warner Baxter's pay jumped 15% last year to $9.7 million, but most of the increase was due to an increase in the actuarial value of his pension.

Without the $1.3 million pension increase, Baxter's pay would have been close to the $8.5 million he earned in 2018. The values were reported in a proxy statement filed Thursday.

Ameren raised his salary 5% to $1.2 million, and his $2.3 million bonus was 165% of the target amount. Ameren's bonus formula called for a 146% payout based on earnings, safety and reliability performance, but the compensation committee increased it based on an assessment of Baxter's individual performance.

Baxter was also credited with $4.7 million worth of stock, but that could be worth more or less depending on how Ameren performs for shareholders between 2019 and 2021. A performance stock award from 2017 ended up being worth 236% of its original value, giving Baxter shares worth $9.3 million instead of the estimated $4.0 million.

Ameren didn't list the value of Baxter's perquisites but said they included tax and financial planning services and event tickets.