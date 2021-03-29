 Skip to main content
Ameren CEO's pay rises 3%, tops $10 million
CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Ameren rewarded Chief Executive Warner Baxter last year with an 8% salary increase, above-target bonus and beefed-up stock award. Baxter's total compensation rose 3% to $10.06 million, the St. Louis electric utility disclosed in a proxy statement filed last week.

The pay was for a year in which Ameren's earnings per share rose 4% and its share price climbed 2%.

Baxter's pay included a $1.3 million salary, $1.6 million bonus and stock valued at $5.5 million. He also benefited from a $1.3 million increase in pension value and perquisites that included tax and financial planning services and event tickets.

The executive bonus plan paid out at 110% of its target value. It could have paid 120% based on earnings and other results, but Ameren's board reduced it because of "safety results not yet in the top quartile" and to recognize the effect of COVID-19 on customers.

Sixty percent of the stock award is tied to Ameren's shareholder return over a three-year period. A similar award from 2018 paid out 70% more shares than the target amount and, combined with price appreciation, was worth $7.45 million to Baxter instead of the original estimate of $3.05 million.

Baxter earned 71 times as much as the median Ameren employee. Ameren calculated median pay of $142,604 for its 9,400-person workforce.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

Ameren CEO Warner Baxter

Ameren CEO Warner Baxter is photographed during an interview in his office on Wednesday April 29, 2015. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden
