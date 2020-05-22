Ameren reconfigures accelerator program, with reduced role for UMSL

After investing in energy-related startups for three years, Ameren has decided to go in a different direction with its accelerator program.
The utility company announced Thursday that it will collaborate with the Electric Power Research Institute, an industry organization, to host demonstration projects for technology from four early-stage companies in a program it's calling Ameren Accelerator 2020.
The announcement lowers the curtain on the previous Ameren Accelerator program, which ran between 2017 and 2019. In that program, Ameren invested directly in early-stage companies and brought them to St. Louis for a mentoring program run by the University of Missouri St. Louis and investment firm Capital Innovators.
Ameren Chief Executive Warner Baxter said in a statement that the 2020 program "evolves our successful energy innovation model to incorporate more energy technology demonstrations."
An Ameren spokesman said the company is "still working with our accelerator partners, but the collaboration is different this year because we aren't making direct investments in the startups."
Ameren made $100,000 investments in 19 companies during the previous three-year program. According to Capital Innovators, 15 of the companies are still in business and have created 99 jobs, including 35 jobs in St. Louis. Ameren's involvement helped the companies raise $23 million from outside investors.
Dan Lauer, executive director of UMSL Accelerate, said the change was expected. "It was a three-year deal and they loved it," he said. "The relationship with Ameren couldn't be better and it has to constantly evolve."
Lauer said Ameren has agreed to co-sponsor a diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator program that UMSL hopes to launch in the fall. It will make grants of $50,000 apiece to minority-owned businesses and provide them with mentoring, student interns and two years of free office space. Express Scripts also has signed on as a sponsor, Lauer said.
Brian Dixon, Capital Innovators' chief operating officer, said his firm will manage the investments that Ameren made in the previous accelerator program.
"They wanted to create something with EPRI to bring in a lot of energy companies and do a program with firms that had more mature technologies, so they could do more substantial demonstration projects," Dixon said.
Twelve other utilities are participating in the EPRI program and they'll look at technologies from a total of 10 firms. One of them, Switched Source of Vestal, New York, participated in the Ameren Accelerator in 2017.
The technologies Ameren is looking at in the new program include software to optimize electric vehicle charging and a way of detecting electrical faults before they occur. Ameren will host a demonstration day for the technologies in October.
