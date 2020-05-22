Ameren reconfigures accelerator program, with reduced role for UMSL

An Ameren spokesman said the company is "still working with our accelerator partners, but the collaboration is different this year because we aren't making direct investments in the startups."

Ameren made $100,000 investments in 19 companies during the previous three-year program. According to Capital Innovators, 15 of the companies are still in business and have created 99 jobs, including 35 jobs in St. Louis. Ameren's involvement helped the companies raise $23 million from outside investors.

Dan Lauer, executive director of UMSL Accelerate, said the change was expected. "It was a three-year deal and they loved it," he said. "The relationship with Ameren couldn't be better and it has to constantly evolve."

Lauer said Ameren has agreed to co-sponsor a diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator program that UMSL hopes to launch in the fall. It will make grants of $50,000 apiece to minority-owned businesses and provide them with mentoring, student interns and two years of free office space. Express Scripts also has signed on as a sponsor, Lauer said.

Brian Dixon, Capital Innovators' chief operating officer, said his firm will manage the investments that Ameren made in the previous accelerator program.