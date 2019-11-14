Agricultural bankers remain pessimistic about farm income, the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank's latest survey finds.
Bankers have told the St. Louis Fed's pollsters for 23 straight quarters — nearly six years — that farm income in their area continues to fall. The latest survey, for the third quarter, predicts a further decline in the fourth quarter too.
"The low price of grain and the falling price of cattle are going to make it hard on low-leveraged farmers and almost impossible for young, highly leveraged farmers," one Missouri banker said in the survey.
The bankers also said farmers are reducing both capital investment and household spending.
Cropland prices fell 1.7 percent between September 2018 and September 2019, but prices for ranch or pasture land jumped 10.6 percent.
Bankers also reported an increase in loan demand and a decrease in loan repayments.
The survey covered 20 agricultural banks in the St. Louis Fed's region, which covers all of Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.