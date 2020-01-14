You are the owner of this article.
AOL founder will return to St. Louis in search of ag-tech startups
AOL founder will return to St. Louis in search of ag-tech startups

Steve Case

America Online co-founder Steve Case speaks in Kansas City on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, as part of his Rise of the Rest bus tour to promote entrepreneurship in the Midwest.

 Rise of the Rest

AOL founder Steve Case is bringing his Rise of the Rest road trip back to St. Louis in April.

Case's venture capital firm, Revolution, sponsors the trips to highlight cities that usually don't receive a lot of attention from coastal investors. At each stop, Revolution picks a startup for a $100,000 investment.

The road trip last came to St. Louis in 2014, when it visited Washington University, BioGenerator and the T-Rex technology incubator.

This year, according to a Revolution news release, the April 24 visit "will focus on ag tech and St. Louis’ role as a leader and incubator for the sector."

Before coming to St. Louis, this year's tour will stop in Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and northwest Arkansas.

Synek, a home beer-tap system, won a $100,000 investment during the 2014 road trip. Revolution's Rise of the Rest fund also has invested in two other St. Louis companies: Swimwear startup Summersalt and ad-technology firm Lockerdome. 

