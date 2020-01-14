AOL founder will return to St. Louis in search of ag-tech startups

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

AOL founder Steve Case is bringing his Rise of the Rest road trip back to St. Louis in April.

Case's venture capital firm, Revolution, sponsors the trips to highlight cities that usually don't receive a lot of attention from coastal investors. At each stop, Revolution picks a startup for a $100,000 investment.

The road trip last came to St. Louis in 2014, when it visited Washington University, BioGenerator and the T-Rex technology incubator.

This year, according to a Revolution news release, the April 24 visit "will focus on ag tech and St. Louis’ role as a leader and incubator for the sector."

Before coming to St. Louis, this year's tour will stop in Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and northwest Arkansas.

Synek, a home beer-tap system, won a $100,000 investment during the 2014 road trip. Revolution's Rise of the Rest fund also has invested in two other St. Louis companies: Swimwear startup Summersalt and ad-technology firm Lockerdome.

