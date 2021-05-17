 Skip to main content
App building startup Adalo raises $8 million
Adalo, a St. Louis company that enables non-coders to build software apps, announced Monday that it has raised $8 million from investors led by Tiger Global of New York.

Other investors in the Series A venture capital round include Wade Foster, chief executive of California-based workflow-automation firm Zapier, and Jason Warner, chief technology officer of Microsoft subsidiary Github.

Adalo, which launched in 2019, calls itself a "no code" app-building platform. In a message on the company's website, Chief Executive David Adkin describes the firm's vision as "to truly democratize the creation of software." The website describes the template-driven app-building process as similar to creating a slide deck.

Adalo won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2019 and raised $1.7 million in seed funding early last year. It is based in the T-Rex technology incubator downtown.

T-Rex building

More than 100 St. Louis startups and other entrepreneurial-related organizations, such as venture capital firms, operate out of the Downtown T-REX innovation center, located at 911 Washington Ave. 

 Handout
