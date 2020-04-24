Appliance retailer Goedeker's files for IPO

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Goedeker's, a Ballwin retailer that's become a leading seller of appliances online, has filed for an initial public offering.

The filing, made Wednesday, indicates that the company intends to raise $12.2 million. Shares would trade under the ticker symbol GOED.

Goedeker's, founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis, sells furniture, appliances and home decor from its Ballwin showroom, but 90% of its sales are online. The company has 92 employees.

Goedeker's was family-owned until April 2019, when it was acquired for $6.2 million by 1847 Holdings of New York. Douglas Moore, a former HH Gregg and Sears executive, succeeded longtime leader Steve Goedeker as chief executive last summer.

Michael Goedeker, who had been the retailer's chief operating officer, was terminated from that position on March 2.