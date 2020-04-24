You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Appliance retailer Goedeker's files for IPO
0 comments

Appliance retailer Goedeker's files for IPO

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Goedeker thrives after beating recession

Jack Findley, (right), a sales associate at Goedeker Appliance, helps customer John Markham of Hazelwood shop for a washer & dryer on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at the company's Ballwin showroom. "I've driven by this place for years so I thought I'd come and see," said Findley. Goedeker adopted an online strategy to survive the recession a decade ago and now is up to $50 million or so in annual sales. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Goedeker's, a Ballwin retailer that's become a leading seller of appliances online, has filed for  an initial public offering.

The filing, made Wednesday, indicates that the company intends to raise $12.2 million. Shares would trade under the ticker symbol GOED.

Goedeker's, founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis, sells furniture, appliances and home decor from its Ballwin showroom, but 90% of its sales are online. The company has 92 employees.

Goedeker's was family-owned until April 2019, when it was acquired for $6.2 million by 1847 Holdings of New York. Douglas Moore, a former HH Gregg and Sears executive, succeeded longtime leader Steve Goedeker as chief executive last summer.

Michael Goedeker, who had been the retailer's chief operating officer, was terminated from that position on March 2.

The prospectus outlines a strategy to grow the business by spending more money on marketing, targeting home builders and remodeling contractors and expanding operating hours. Under Steve Goedeker's leadership, the call center shut down at 6 p.m. on weekdays and was closed on Sundays.

Goedeker's sales fell 8% last year to $47.6 million, and it reported a net loss of $2.5 million. The prospectus says the sales decline was "partially attributable to the transition in ownership" and also to shipping delays that were caused by working capital issues.

The company is in violation of some of its loan covenants, the document says. Proceeds from the stock offering will be used to repay debt, for advertising and as working capital.

Steve and Michael Goedeker retain a 22.5% stake in the business. The prospectus also discloses an arbitration proceeding in which 1847 claims the Goedekers owe it $809,000 for a working capital deficiency.

The company's Ballwin showroom has been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the company says its online sales haven't been affected.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports