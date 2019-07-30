Two entrepreneur support organizations in St. Louis got a $1.5 million boost last week from the federal government.
Arch Grants and BioGenerator received $750,000 apiece under the Commerce Department's i6 grant program, which is designed to promote entrepreneurship and increase access to capital. The department handed out $23 million in grants to 44 organizations on July 23.
Arch Grants will use its money to build support services for winners of its annual entrepreneurship competition, creating what the group calls a "dynamic nesting environment."
Emily Lohse-Busch, Arch Grants executive director, said in a statement that the funding "will allow us to significantly expand our support to the believers and builders who will become the next generation of transformational leaders in our region."
BioGenerator will create a proof-of-concept center for agricultural technology companies. The program will include existing BioGenerator services such as advice for first-time entrepreneurs and help in applying for grants, plus shared lab space at the Helix Center in Creve Coeur.
Eric Gulve, BioGenerator's president, said in a statement that the money "will help us further develop high-growth-potential companies, de-risking them for follow-on investors, thus creating more opportunities and jobs for St. Louisans.”
BioGenerator and its parent organization, BioSTL, have won five Commerce Department innovation grants since 2010.
Both Arch Grants and BioGenerator had to match the federal grants with local funding.
