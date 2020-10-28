Arch Grants awards cash to 19 high-potential startups

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis received its annual infusion of entrepreneurial energy Wednesday night as 19 early-stage companies were awarded Arch Grants of $50,000 apiece.

Eleven of the firms are already based in the St. Louis area, but eight are moving here from places such as Charlotte, Kansas City and San Francisco. As a condition of the grant, founders must move to St. Louis for at least a year.

Arch Grants usually presents the awards at a gala event, which was held online this year. Donald Suggs, publisher and executive editor of the St. Louis American, received the organization's Entrepreneur Award.

The eight-year-old organization made a special effort this year to recogize companies developing geospatial technology. It promised to reserve at least five grants for geospatial companies, and said seven of this year's winners fit into that sector.

Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said the group had more than 200 applications from geospatial-related companies.

Arch Grants has awarded more than $9 million in cash to 173 companies since 2012. It says those companies have created more than 1,900 jobs and attracted at least $290 million in follow-on investments.