Arch Grants awards cash to 19 high-potential startups

St. Louis received its annual infusion of entrepreneurial energy Wednesday night as 19 early-stage companies were awarded Arch Grants of $50,000 apiece.
Eleven of the firms are already based in the St. Louis area, but eight are moving here from places such as Charlotte, Kansas City and San Francisco. As a condition of the grant, founders must move to St. Louis for at least a year.
Arch Grants usually presents the awards at a gala event, which was held online this year. Donald Suggs, publisher and executive editor of the St. Louis American, received the organization's Entrepreneur Award.
The eight-year-old organization made a special effort this year to recogize companies developing geospatial technology. It promised to reserve at least five grants for geospatial companies, and said seven of this year's winners fit into that sector.
Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said the group had more than 200 applications from geospatial-related companies.
Arch Grants has awarded more than $9 million in cash to 173 companies since 2012. It says those companies have created more than 1,900 jobs and attracted at least $290 million in follow-on investments.
The winners also benefit from a variety of professional services donated by local firms.
This year's Arch Grants winners are:
- 3D Gloop, based in Edwardsville, a developer of adhesives and coatings for use in 3D printing.
- ATR Thrive, of St. Louis, a maker of feed supplements for infant animals.
- Bloom Beauty Brand, of St. Louis, a line of all-natural beauty products.
- Bold XChange, of Charlotte, North Carolina, an online shop that curates products made by Black-owned businesses.
- Disruptel, a St. Louis firm with artificial intelligence technology that lets viewers interact with video content.
- Eemerg Roadside Assistance, of St. Louis, a mobile platform for emergency roadside assistance.
- Flipstik, a St. Louis startup that makes an adhesive that temporarily attaches a mobile phone to any flat surface, allowing hands-free use. (Flipstik founder Akeem Shannon will appear Nov. 6 on ABC's "Shark Tank.")
- HUM Industrial Technology, of St. Louis, maker of a wireless sensor system for tracking freight cars.
- Inclusively, of Richmond, Virginia, a job-search platform for people with disabilities.
- Kwema, of St. Louis, maker of a smart badge that promotes employee safety.
- LabsLand, of San Francisco,a science education company that provides students online access to laboratories around the world.
- Mission Control, of St. Louis, a developer of software for organizing recreational e-sports competitions.
- Mosaic, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, which aggregates medical records from disparate sources to provide a complete picture of patient care.
- Native Pet, of St. Louis, a maker of nutritional supplements for dogs and cats.
- Neer, of Kansas City, an artificial intelligence system for water utilities.
- Rebundle, of Charlotte, which sells synthetic braiding hair that's healthy for the scalp and the environment.
- ServiceTarget, of Bozeman, Montana, a software firm that helps teams create customer self-service applications.
- Stratodyne, a Columbia, Missouri, firm that uses smart balloons to capture geospatial data from the edge of space.
- Well Principled, a St. Louis consulting firm that uses artificial intelligence to optimize firms' marketing and supply-chain strategies.
