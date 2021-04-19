Arch Grants gets $1 million to back Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bank of America has handed Arch Grants $1 million so it can support more Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

The four-year grant, announced Monday, is part of the bank's $1.25 billion commitment to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity. Marilyn Bush, St. Louis market president for Bank of America, said Arch Grants was selected because it has been a "major catalyst for positive change within the region."

Arch Grants hands $50,000 checks to promising startups with one condition: They must stay in the St. Louis area or move here for one year. Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said 40% of last year's grants, and 20% of all awards since Arch Grants was founded in 2012, went to firms with a Black or Latino founder.

The organization has typically awarded 20 grants a year, and was already planning to increase that number. Lohse-Busch said it will make 25 to 30 grants this year, with five of them funded by Bank of America.