Arch Grants gets $1 million to back Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Bank of America has handed Arch Grants $1 million so it can support more Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.
The four-year grant, announced Monday, is part of the bank's $1.25 billion commitment to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity. Marilyn Bush, St. Louis market president for Bank of America, said Arch Grants was selected because it has been a "major catalyst for positive change within the region."
Arch Grants hands $50,000 checks to promising startups with one condition: They must stay in the St. Louis area or move here for one year. Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said 40% of last year's grants, and 20% of all awards since Arch Grants was founded in 2012, went to firms with a Black or Latino founder.
The organization has typically awarded 20 grants a year, and was already planning to increase that number. Lohse-Busch said it will make 25 to 30 grants this year, with five of them funded by Bank of America.
Some of the bank's money also will go to business development activities intended to help more Blacks and Latinos become entrepreneurs. In 2023 and 2024, some of it will go to Growth Grants, which will support previous winners with expansion needs.
In nine years, the group has supported 173 entrepreneurs with $9 million in grants. Those companies have raised $307 million in follow-on capital and created more than 2,000 jobs in the region.
