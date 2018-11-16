Arch Grants hands $1 million to 20 entrepreneurs

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Eleven companies from St. Louis and nine from elsewhere are the latest winners of $50,000 awards from Arch Grants.

The winners will be announced Friday night at the Arch Grants gala, where the group also will give an entrepreneur award to Harbour Group founder Sam Fox.

The organization does not take an ownership stake in the companies, but the founders are required to run the business from St. Louis for at least one year.

Arch Grants has handed more than $7 million to more than 130 early-stage companies since 2012. It calculates that past winners employ more than 1,400 people, generate $135 million in revenue and have attracted more than $173 million in follow-on capital.

This year's winners include both high- and low-tech firms, in businesses ranging from artificial intelligence to animal health to tea.

Emily Lohse-Busch, Arch Grants' executive director, described the winners as "an incredibly talented, diverse, impressive group of founders who will only add to the robust St. Louis ecosystem."