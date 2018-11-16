 Skip to main content
Arch Grants hands $1 million to 20 entrepreneurs
Eleven companies from St. Louis and nine from elsewhere are the latest winners of $50,000 awards from Arch Grants.

The winners will be announced Friday night at the Arch Grants gala, where the group also will give an entrepreneur award to Harbour Group founder Sam Fox. 

The organization does not take an ownership stake in the companies, but the founders are required to run the business from St. Louis for at least one year.

Arch Grants has handed more than $7 million to more than 130 early-stage companies since 2012. It calculates that past winners employ more than 1,400 people, generate $135 million in revenue and have attracted more than $173 million in follow-on capital.

This year's winners include both high- and low-tech firms, in businesses ranging from artificial intelligence to animal health to tea.

Emily Lohse-Busch, Arch Grants' executive director, described the winners as "an incredibly talented, diverse, impressive group of founders who will only add to the robust St. Louis ecosystem."

The nine companies from outside St. Louis include one from England and one from Canada. A couple of the out-of-town entrepreneurs are familiar with St. Louis: WiFiPlug, the English firm, participated in the Ameren accelerator last year and Obe, a pet products company from San Francisco, was part of Capital Innovators' accelerator program. 

In addition to the $50,000 in cash, the companies receive free or discounted services from local firms.

Arch Grants 2018 recipients

Each winner receives $50,000 and must run the business from St. Louis for at least a year.

Company Location Description
Balto Software St. Louis Artificial intelligence software
Big Heart Tea St. Louis Tea and herbs
CheckTheQ St. Louis Wait time monitoring
Clever Real Estate St. Louis Online house-listing platform
Digital Medical Arts St. Louis Co. Health care technology
Equine Smartbits Clayton Sensors for animal health
Forefront Cultures Lindenhurst, N.Y. Worker training
Generation Mindful St. Louis Toys based on emotional intelligence
GiftAMeal St. Louis Donation-based dining app
Good Life Growing St. Louis Urban agriculture
HiHo Mobility Waterloo, Ontario Shared work fleets and tools
IncentiLock Chesterfield Software to calculate tax incentives
Parlor Boston Collaboration software
Obe San Francisco Connected pet products
Podcast Press Baton Rouge, La. Marketplace for audio production
SpenDebt Houston Micropayments for debt reduction
SwipeSum St. Louis Payment-processing marketplace
ThermoAI New York Power plant technology
T-var EdTech Columbus, Ohio Device that teaches reading
WiFiPlug Leeds, England App-controlled smart plug
Big Heart Tea Co., a St. Louis seller of tea and herbal products, is a 2018 Arch Grants recipient. (photo from Big Heart Tea website)

