Arch Grants hands $1 million to 20 entrepreneurs

Eleven companies from St. Louis and nine from elsewhere are the latest winners of $50,000 awards from Arch Grants.
The winners will be announced Friday night at the Arch Grants gala, where the group also will give an entrepreneur award to Harbour Group founder Sam Fox.
The organization does not take an ownership stake in the companies, but the founders are required to run the business from St. Louis for at least one year.
Arch Grants has handed more than $7 million to more than 130 early-stage companies since 2012. It calculates that past winners employ more than 1,400 people, generate $135 million in revenue and have attracted more than $173 million in follow-on capital.
This year's winners include both high- and low-tech firms, in businesses ranging from artificial intelligence to animal health to tea.
Emily Lohse-Busch, Arch Grants' executive director, described the winners as "an incredibly talented, diverse, impressive group of founders who will only add to the robust St. Louis ecosystem."
The nine companies from outside St. Louis include one from England and one from Canada. A couple of the out-of-town entrepreneurs are familiar with St. Louis: WiFiPlug, the English firm, participated in the Ameren accelerator last year and Obe, a pet products company from San Francisco, was part of Capital Innovators' accelerator program.
In addition to the $50,000 in cash, the companies receive free or discounted services from local firms.
Arch Grants 2018 recipients
|Company
|Location
|Description
|Balto Software
|St. Louis
|Artificial intelligence software
|Big Heart Tea
|St. Louis
|Tea and herbs
|CheckTheQ
|St. Louis
|Wait time monitoring
|Clever Real Estate
|St. Louis
|Online house-listing platform
|Digital Medical Arts
|St. Louis Co.
|Health care technology
|Equine Smartbits
|Clayton
|Sensors for animal health
|Forefront Cultures
|Lindenhurst, N.Y.
|Worker training
|Generation Mindful
|St. Louis
|Toys based on emotional intelligence
|GiftAMeal
|St. Louis
|Donation-based dining app
|Good Life Growing
|St. Louis
|Urban agriculture
|HiHo Mobility
|Waterloo, Ontario
|Shared work fleets and tools
|IncentiLock
|Chesterfield
|Software to calculate tax incentives
|Parlor
|Boston
|Collaboration software
|Obe
|San Francisco
|Connected pet products
|Podcast Press
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Marketplace for audio production
|SpenDebt
|Houston
|Micropayments for debt reduction
|SwipeSum
|St. Louis
|Payment-processing marketplace
|ThermoAI
|New York
|Power plant technology
|T-var EdTech
|Columbus, Ohio
|Device that teaches reading
|WiFiPlug
|Leeds, England
|App-controlled smart plug