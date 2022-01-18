Arch Grants increases awards to $75,000

Arch Grants, established 10 years ago to support startup businesses in St. Louis, is increasing the size of its awards to $75,000.

The grants have been $50,000 since the Arch Grants competition began in 2012. The group said it intends to fund about 20 companies with $75,000 apiece later this year.

The group also increased its relocation grants to $25,000 from $10,000. That means a company that moves to St. Louis after winning the annual competition will get a total of $100,000.

"This significant increase in our funding of extraordinary entrepreneurs will ensure St. Louis continues to stand out as an attractive place for early-stage companies to grow,” Gabe Angieri, Arch Grants’ director of development and strategy, said in a statement.

Jerry Schlichter, Arch Grants' founder and chairman, said the bigger grants "will attract even more highly talented entrepreneurs to St. Louis."