Arch Grants increases awards to $75,000
Arch Grants 2021 winners

Founders of the 2021 class of Arch Grants recipients are photographed at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park. The 35 winning companies were announced Oct. 1, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Arch Grants

Arch Grants, established 10 years ago to support startup businesses in St. Louis, is increasing the size of its awards to $75,000.

The grants have been $50,000 since the Arch Grants competition began in 2012. The group said it intends to fund about 20 companies with $75,000 apiece later this year.

The group also increased its relocation grants to $25,000 from $10,000. That means a company that moves to St. Louis after winning the annual competition will get a total of $100,000.

"This significant increase in our funding of extraordinary entrepreneurs will ensure St. Louis continues to stand out as an attractive place for early-stage companies to grow,” Gabe Angieri, Arch Grants’ director of development and strategy, said in a statement.

Jerry Schlichter, Arch Grants' founder and chairman, said the bigger grants "will attract even more highly talented entrepreneurs to St. Louis."

The larger grants are made possible by a $21.5 million fundraising campaign that concluded last year.

Arch Grants handed out between 15 and 20 grants annually until last year, when it funded 35 companies. As a condition of receiving a grant, at least half of each company's founding team must locate in the St. Louis area for at least one year.

The organization has helped 207 companies in its 10-year history, and it estimates that those companies have created 2,300 jobs in the St. Louis area.

The group is currently searching for a new executive director. Emily Lohse-Busch announced her resignation last week, effective Feb. 28.

Arch Grants will accept applications for this year's competition starting March 18.

