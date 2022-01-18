Arch Grants increases awards to $75,000

Arch Grants, established 10 years ago to support startup businesses in St. Louis, is increasing the size of its awards to $75,000.
The grants have been $50,000 since the Arch Grants competition began in 2012. The group said it intends to fund about 20 companies with $75,000 apiece later this year.
The group also increased its relocation grants to $25,000 from $10,000. That means a company that moves to St. Louis after winning the annual competition will get a total of $100,000.
"This significant increase in our funding of extraordinary entrepreneurs will ensure St. Louis continues to stand out as an attractive place for early-stage companies to grow,” Gabe Angieri, Arch Grants’ director of development and strategy, said in a statement.
Jerry Schlichter, Arch Grants' founder and chairman, said the bigger grants "will attract even more highly talented entrepreneurs to St. Louis."
The larger grants are made possible by a $21.5 million fundraising campaign that concluded last year.
Arch Grants handed out between 15 and 20 grants annually until last year, when it funded 35 companies. As a condition of receiving a grant, at least half of each company's founding team must locate in the St. Louis area for at least one year.
The organization has helped 207 companies in its 10-year history, and it estimates that those companies have created 2,300 jobs in the St. Louis area.
The group is currently searching for a new executive director. Emily Lohse-Busch announced her resignation last week, effective Feb. 28.
Arch Grants will accept applications for this year's competition starting March 18.