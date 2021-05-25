Arch Grants provides $100,000 follow-on grants to 2 companies

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arch Grants, the St. Louis organization that annually hands out $50,000 checks to promising startups, has rewarded two past winners with an additional $100,000 apiece.

The awards are the first under the group's new Growth Grants program, designed to help companies that have had early success and need money to scale up. The winners must commit to stay in St. Louis for at least two years.

The Growth Grants winners are GiftAMeal, which won its initial Arch Grant in 2018, and Provider Pool, which won in 2019.

GiftAMeal's mobile marketing app allows restaurants to support local food pantries by making a donation whenever a customer posts a social-media photo of his or her restaurant meal. Provider Pool which runs a software platform that matches health care institutions with on-demand nurses and other professionals.