Arch Grants provides $100,000 follow-on grants to 2 companies
Arch Grants 2018 winners

Arch Grants made $50,000 awards to 20 early-stage companies on Nov. 16, 2018. The group says that over its seven-year history, 74 percent of awards have gone to companies founded by a woman, person of color, immigrant or veteran. (Photo courtesy of Arch Grants)

 Photo courtesy of Arch Grants

Arch Grants, the St. Louis organization that annually hands out $50,000 checks to promising startups, has rewarded two past winners with an additional $100,000 apiece.

The awards are the first under the group's new Growth Grants program, designed to help companies that have had early success and need money to scale up. The winners must commit to stay in St. Louis for at least two years.

The Growth Grants winners are GiftAMeal, which won its initial Arch Grant in 2018, and Provider Pool, which won in 2019.

GiftAMeal's mobile marketing app allows restaurants to support local food pantries by making a donation whenever a customer posts a social-media photo of his or her restaurant meal. Provider Pool which runs a software platform that matches health care institutions with on-demand nurses and other professionals.

Each company must match the Growth Grant with at least $200,000 in outside funding. The Arch Grants announcement said both companies are currently raising capital.

Arch Grants said it intends to award an additional $200,000 to $300,000 in Growth Grants this fall. Since 2012, the organization has awarded more than $9 million to 173 early-stage companies, and those companies have created more than 2,300 jobs in Missouri.

