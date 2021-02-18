Arch Grants raises $21.5 million and will funnel more money to startups

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Arch Grants announced Thursday that it will increase its grantmaking to startup companies after a $21.5 million fundraising campaign.
The organization said it plans to dole out at least $1.55 million this year, up from $1 million in recent years. About $400,000 will fund a new Growth Grants program to continue supporting some previous Arch Grants recipients. The first of those awards will be announced in May.
In addition, Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said the number of annual Arch Grants recipients probably will increase above the usual 20, and out-of-town recipients will get an extra $10,000 to cover relocation costs.
Since 2012, Arch Grants has handed $50,000 checks to promising startups under one condition: They agree to either stay in the St. Louis area or move here for one year.
In nine years, the group has supported 173 entrepreneurs with $9 million in grants. Those companies have raised $307 million in follow-on capital and created more than 2,000 jobs in the region.
In addition to expanding the program, Lohse-Busch said the $21.5 million in contributions and pledges will give Arch Grants staying power. "The goal is to be able to say to the world that this isn't going away," she said. "We're going to keep bringing this pipeline of founders and companies to St. Louis in perpetuity."
In a statement, Enterprise Holdings Chairman Andrew Taylor said the expansion of Arch Grants would "further grow our economy and help St. Louis be a national leader for generations to come." Taylor also is chairman of the new civic group Greater St. Louis Inc.
Applications for this year's Arch Grants open April 1.
