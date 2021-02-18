Arch Grants raises $21.5 million and will funnel more money to startups

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arch Grants announced Thursday that it will increase its grantmaking to startup companies after a $21.5 million fundraising campaign.

The organization said it plans to dole out at least $1.55 million this year, up from $1 million in recent years. About $400,000 will fund a new Growth Grants program to continue supporting some previous Arch Grants recipients. The first of those awards will be announced in May.

In addition, Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said the number of annual Arch Grants recipients probably will increase above the usual 20, and out-of-town recipients will get an extra $10,000 to cover relocation costs.

Since 2012, Arch Grants has handed $50,000 checks to promising startups under one condition: They agree to either stay in the St. Louis area or move here for one year.