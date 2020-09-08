Arch Grants will award additional money to some past winners

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arch Grants, which hands $50,000 apiece to 20 or so entrepreneurs each year, will start making additional awards to help past winners continue to grow.

The additional awards, called Growth Grants, will begin next year, the organization said Tuesday. All Arch Grants founders whose companies are still operating in the St. Louis area will be eligible.

The awards will be for up to $100,000, but Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said the size would vary with companies' needs. The group plans to award "at least a few hundred thousand dollars" in growth grants next year, she said.

The Growth Grants are intended to reward entrepreneurs for early success and enable them to scale up and hire staff.

The new program was created after a strategic review. Arch Grants said its aim is to create a "dynamic nesting environment" in St. Louis for early-stage companies.

As part of the review, the organization updated its website and logo and adopted a new slogan: Champion the Bold.