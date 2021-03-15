Arch misses bonus targets, but stock boosts CEO's pay to $3.7 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arch Resources executives missed their earnings and cash-flow goals last year, so bonuses were down.

The company handed out stock, though, that lifted the pay of Chairman John Eaves and Chief Executive Paul Lang above what they earned in 2019. Arch didn't make any stock awards in 2019 because it was revamping its long-term incentive program.

The coal company's proxy statement, filed Monday, discloses that Eaves made $4.2 million in compensation last year and Lang, who succeeded Eaves as CEO on April 30, earned $3.7 million.

Lang's pay included $825,815 in salary, a $160,000 retention bonus, an annual bonus of $555,398 and stock valued at $2.8 million. The annual bonus was just 54% of Lang's target amount; Arch missed its financial goals but exceeded goals for safety and environmental compliance. The company noted that it didn't adjust financial goals when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.