Arch misses bonus targets, but stock boosts CEO's pay to $3.7 million

Arch Resources executives missed their earnings and cash-flow goals last year, so bonuses were down.
The company handed out stock, though, that lifted the pay of Chairman John Eaves and Chief Executive Paul Lang above what they earned in 2019. Arch didn't make any stock awards in 2019 because it was revamping its long-term incentive program.
The coal company's proxy statement, filed Monday, discloses that Eaves made $4.2 million in compensation last year and Lang, who succeeded Eaves as CEO on April 30, earned $3.7 million.
Lang's pay included $825,815 in salary, a $160,000 retention bonus, an annual bonus of $555,398 and stock valued at $2.8 million. The annual bonus was just 54% of Lang's target amount; Arch missed its financial goals but exceeded goals for safety and environmental compliance. The company noted that it didn't adjust financial goals when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Half of the stock award is performance-based and will depend on hitting return-on-capital and shareholder-return goals over three years. A similar award from 2017 paid out at $71% of its target value.
Lang also benefited from a $101,370 increase in pension value, and his perquisites included financial planning and tax services.
Lang earned 37 times as much as the median Arch employee, whose pay the company calculated at $99,857.
The Creve Coeur mining company posted a $345 million loss for 2020, and its share price tumbled 39% during the year.