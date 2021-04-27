 Skip to main content
Arch Oncology raises $105 million to expand cancer drug trials
Arch Oncology raises $105 million to expand cancer drug trials

Arch Oncology laboratory

Arch Oncology's laboratory space inside the BioSTL building, 4340 Duncan Avenue. Photo courtesy of BioSTL.

 Photo courtesy of BioSTL.

Arch Oncology, a drug startup that has its research laboratory in St. Louis, has raised $105 million to continue and expand clinical trials of its promising cancer treatment.

Arch is headquartered in Brisbane, California, but does its research inside the BioSTL building, 4340 Duncan Avenue. The company's biologic drug, known as AO-176, is in clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

“The quality of our new and existing investors is a testament to this pipeline and our mission on behalf of patients with cancer who need better therapeutic options," Chief Executive Laurence Blumberg said in a statement.

The series C venture capital round was led by Eventide Asset Management of Boston, Cowen Healthcare Investments of New York and 3x5 Partners of Portland, Oregon. Several other firms participated, including previous investors RiverVest Venture Partners ofClayton and Lightchain, the family office of Scottrade founder Rodger Riney.

