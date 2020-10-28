Artificial intelligence firm Capacity raises $11 million, says revenue tripled this year

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Capacity, a University City startup that bills itself as a help desk powered by artificial intelligence, has raised $11 million in venture capital.

Capacity didn't identify a lead investor when it announced the Series C funding round Wednesday, but said the money came "mostly from Midwest sources."

The company has now raised a total of $34 million since it was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims.

Capacity said its revenue has tripled this year as companies accelerate digital transformation projects to help employees who are working from home. Capacity's software features a chatbot that responds to questions from employees and customers, and the company says it handles 84% of queries without human involvement.

"It was a no-brainer to reinvest in Capacity," Nick Smith, founder of Rice Park Capital Management in Minneapolis, says in the company's news release. "And, who doesn't love a bot that can actually get your questions answered or kick off a needed process, not just take you through a decision tree to nowhere."

