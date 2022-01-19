Artificial intelligence firm Capacity will add staff after raising $38 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Capacity, a University City firm that uses artificial intelligence to automate help-desk functions, has raised $38 million of capital.

The financing, a Series C venture capital round, includes $11 million that was announced in October. Capacity said the money came from previous investors, but did not list them.

A company statement quotes Jonathan Freed, of TMC Emerging Technology Fund in San Diego, as saying that Capacity "is part of the next evolution of mortgage technology." Several of Capacity's customers are mortgage companies that use its software to answer ' questions and automate support tasks.

Capacity, originally known as Jane.ai, has raised a total of $62 million since it was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims. The company said it would use the new funding to add staff and enhance product capabilities.

