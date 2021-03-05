Ascension Ventures launches fifth fund, boosting assets over $1 billion

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Ascension Ventures, a Clayton-based venture capital firm that's part of the Ascension hospital system, said Friday that it has raised $285 million for a new fund.

The fund is the fifth managed by Ascension Ventures, which began in 2001 as a way for the nation's largest Catholic hospital chain to get an early look at innovative health care technologies. The firm said it now manages more than $1 billion in assets.