ATM and overdraft fees remain below average in St. Louis

St. Louisans pay an average of $4.39 to withdraw money from an out-of-network ATM and $31.60 when they overdraw their checking accounts.

Both those fees are below average, according to an updated survey by Bankrate. St. Louis banks had the third-lowest overdraft fees and the seventh-lowest ATM fees among 25 large metro areas in the survey.

Across the U.S., the average out-of-network ATM withdrawal cost $4.59, down 5 cents from last year. The ATM cost includes two fees: An average of $1.51 charged by the customer's own bank, and $3.08 charged by the ATM owner.

Atlanta had the nation's highest ATM fees, totaling $5.23. In Los Angeles, the cheapest place to get cash, an out-of-network withdrawal cost $3.90.

Bankrate advises avoiding out-of-network fees by choosing a bank with a wide network or requesting cash back when making a debit card purchase.

St. Louis' average ATM and overdraft charges were unchanged from last year. Nationally, overdraft fees averaged $33.58, an increase of 11 cents.

