 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATM fees rise in St. Louis but remain below average
0 comments

ATM fees rise in St. Louis but remain below average

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
ATM

Automated teller machine

Getting cash from an ATM costs a little more this year in St. Louis, BankRate.com says, but bank fees are still cheaper here than in most other cities.

BankRate's survey found that out-of-network withdrawals in St. Louis cost an average of $4.39 this year, up from $4.25 last year. That covers two fees: one charged by the ATM owner and one by the customer's  bank.

Nationally, the average withdrawal cost fell slightly, to $4.64 from $4.72. St. Louis, which had the nation's lowest fees two years ago, now is tied with Minneapolis for sixth-cheapest among 25 large metropolitan areas.

Chicago has the cheapest ATM withdrawals at $4.11, and Atlanta is most expensive at $5.60.

BankRate advises using in-network ATMs whenever possible, or getting cash back at the supermarket.

The average overdraft fee at a St. Louis area bank fell slightly, to $31.60 from $31.95. St. Louis was third-cheapest in the 25-city comparison of that fee.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports