ATM fees rise in St. Louis but remain below average

Getting cash from an ATM costs a little more this year in St. Louis, BankRate.com says, but bank fees are still cheaper here than in most other cities.

BankRate's survey found that out-of-network withdrawals in St. Louis cost an average of $4.39 this year, up from $4.25 last year. That covers two fees: one charged by the ATM owner and one by the customer's bank.

Nationally, the average withdrawal cost fell slightly, to $4.64 from $4.72. St. Louis, which had the nation's lowest fees two years ago, now is tied with Minneapolis for sixth-cheapest among 25 large metropolitan areas.

Chicago has the cheapest ATM withdrawals at $4.11, and Atlanta is most expensive at $5.60.

BankRate advises using in-network ATMs whenever possible, or getting cash back at the supermarket.

The average overdraft fee at a St. Louis area bank fell slightly, to $31.60 from $31.95. St. Louis was third-cheapest in the 25-city comparison of that fee.

