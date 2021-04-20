Avadel CEO rewarded for progress on new drug

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Gregory Divis saw his pay more than double last year as the company reported progress on its new narcolepsy drug.
Divis earned $3.1 million last year, according to a proxy statement filed last week, up from $1.4 million in 2019.
Stock options valued at $2.2 million were the biggest part of Divis' compensation. He also received a 4% salary raise to $520,000 and a $353,600 bonus that was 112.5% of his target amount. The bonus was based on progress with Avadel's narcolepsy treatment, known as FT218, among other measures. The company announced last month that it submitted a new drug application for FT218 to the Food and Drug Administration.
In August, Avadel also granted executives performance-based stock units tied to gaining regulatory approval for FT218. For Divis, those units have a maximum value of $1.4 million, but the company did not include them in his pay tally because "achievement was not probable on the grant date."
The CEO's perquisites included a $12,000 auto allowance.
Divis earned 10 times as much as the median Avadel employee, whose pay was calculated at $327,187.
Chesterfield-based Avadel reported a $7 million profit last year after losing $33 million in 2019. Its share price fell 12% last year.