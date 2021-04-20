Avadel CEO rewarded for progress on new drug

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Gregory Divis saw his pay more than double last year as the company reported progress on its new narcolepsy drug.

Divis earned $3.1 million last year, according to a proxy statement filed last week, up from $1.4 million in 2019.

Stock options valued at $2.2 million were the biggest part of Divis' compensation. He also received a 4% salary raise to $520,000 and a $353,600 bonus that was 112.5% of his target amount. The bonus was based on progress with Avadel's narcolepsy treatment, known as FT218, among other measures. The company announced last month that it submitted a new drug application for FT218 to the Food and Drug Administration.