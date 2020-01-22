Banking software startup Neocova raises $9.5 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Banking software startup Neocova has raised $9.5 million from investors that include six community banks.

Neocova is based in St. Louis and led by veteran technology executive Sultan Meghji. It aims to be a core technology provider for small and medium-sized banks.

Six of those banks are investors in the company's Series A capital round. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is to help banks be more successful in serving their customers," said Brice Luetkemeyer, president of the Bank of St. Elizabeth, Missouri, in a statement.

Other bank investors include Coastal Community Bank in Washington state, First Financial Bank of Indiana, Kearny Bank of New Jersey, Provident Bancorp of Massachusetts and Sunwest Bank of California. Coastal Community Bank is also partnering with Neocova to develop regulatory-compliance software.

Neocova has more than 30 employees at its St. Louis headquarters and a New York office. It says the new funding will let it expand its product and technology teams.

