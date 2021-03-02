Bayer signs deal with St. Louis firm to develop carbon-capturing soil microbes

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Agribusiness giant Bayer is committed to reducing the 25% of greenhouse gas emissions that come from farming, and it has turned to a St. Louis company for help.

Pluton Biosciences, founded in 2017 to find and develop beneficial soil microorganisms, is researching microbes that store carbon dioxide and nitrogen. Bayer signed an agreement Tuesday that calls for Pluton to develop a sprayable microbial solution that would capture carbon in the soil.

Pluton says its research indicates that such a spray could remove nearly two tons of carbon from the atmosphere for each acre of farmland.

Charlie Walch, Pluton's chief executive, said the technology would replenish soil nutrients and let farmers tap into the market for carbon credits, which are sold to companies and individuals interested in reducing their carbon footprints.