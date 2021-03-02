 Skip to main content
Bayer signs deal with St. Louis firm to develop carbon-capturing soil microbes
Bayer signs deal with St. Louis firm to develop carbon-capturing soil microbes

Pluton Biosciences researcher

Elizabeth Scherer, research associate at Pluton Biosciences, studies microbes in the company's St. Louis office.

 Pluton Biosciences photo

Agribusiness giant Bayer is committed to reducing the 25% of greenhouse gas emissions that come from farming, and it has turned to a St. Louis company for help.

Pluton Biosciences, founded in 2017 to find and develop beneficial soil microorganisms, is researching microbes that store carbon dioxide and nitrogen. Bayer signed an agreement Tuesday that calls for Pluton to develop a sprayable microbial solution that would capture carbon in the soil.

Pluton says its research indicates that such a spray could remove nearly two tons of carbon from the atmosphere for each acre of farmland.

Charlie Walch, Pluton's chief executive, said the technology would replenish soil nutrients and let farmers tap into the market for carbon credits, which are sold to companies and individuals interested in reducing their carbon footprints.

Bayer said the agreement is part of its pledge to reduce crop-related greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030. "By working collaboratively with partners like Pluton and the world’s farmers, our industry is uniquely positioned to sequester carbon on farms as well as provide global environmental benefits and grower incentives,” Bayer crop science executive Geoff Kneen said in a statement.

Pluton is also working on a soil bacterium that kills disease-carrying mosquitoes. It raised $98,000 in crowdfunded capital in 2019 and has been selected for several accelerator programs, including one run by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Plug and Play Tech Center.

