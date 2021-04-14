Belden gives executives half-year bonuses to account for pandemic

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Electronics manufacturer Belden,its business hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, took the unusual step of splitting its executive bonus plan in two last year.

The company fell short of its first-half financial targets, which were set before the pandemic. After its second-quarter earnings report, it set lower targets for the second half of the year, and eventually exceeded those targets.

Chief Executive Roel Vestjens, for example, earned no first-half bonus but his second-half bonus was 176% of target. His bonus for the year, as reported in a proxy statement filed last week, was $858,000.

A note from Belden's compensation committee says the split-year approach allowed executives to be "rewarded for realistic levels of performance during this unique period of unanticipated headwinds in the global macroeconomic environment."

In another adjustment, Belden lowered cash-flow targets for stock grants made in 2019 and 2020. A 2018 performance stock grant, though, did not vest as the company missed its three-year performance goals.