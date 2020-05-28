Belden's new CEO gets a raise, but not right away

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Belden's new CEO is getting a raise, but won't see the money until next year.

The company notified investors that Roel Vestjens' salary was increased to $750,000 after his promotion to chief executive last week. Vestjens, however, also agreed to a 50% salary reduction for the rest of this year -- which means he could earn less as CEO than his $495,756 salary last year, when he was executive vice president and chief operating officer.

While in his previous position, he had agreed to a 30% salary reduction beginning May 1.

Vestjens also will be eligible for a bonus with a target value of $975,000 and a long-term equity award with a target value of $3 million.

His predecessor as CEO, John Stroup, will get a $500,000 salary as executive chairman but has also agreed to a 50% cut for the rest of this year.