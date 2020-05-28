Belden's new CEO gets a raise, but not right away

Belden's new CEO is getting a raise, but won't see the money until next year.
The company notified investors that Roel Vestjens' salary was increased to $750,000 after his promotion to chief executive last week. Vestjens, however, also agreed to a 50% salary reduction for the rest of this year -- which means he could earn less as CEO than his $495,756 salary last year, when he was executive vice president and chief operating officer.
While in his previous position, he had agreed to a 30% salary reduction beginning May 1.
Vestjens also will be eligible for a bonus with a target value of $975,000 and a long-term equity award with a target value of $3 million.
His predecessor as CEO, John Stroup, will get a $500,000 salary as executive chairman but has also agreed to a 50% cut for the rest of this year.
Stroup's salary last year was $920,250 and his total compensation as chief executive was $7.5 million.
Several other St. Louis companies, including Aegion, Caleres, Emerson and Huttig Building Products, have asked their CEOs to take temporary pay cuts as the coronavirus pandemic has hurt business.
